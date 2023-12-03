The beef was hot this week.

Voice of San Diego just wrapped up a special reporting theme week where all our journalists dished on some of the region’s most intense beef — we’re not taking meat here. It’s the fights, disputes, arguments and rivalries so hot they belong on a novela or Selling Sunset episode. Read the stories here.

On the VOSD Podcast we went through each story. We explain why Palomar Health is fighting with two of its board members. Why people have beef with Mayor Todd Gloria’s approach to the city of San Diego’s homelessness crisis. Then we get into the war between tennis and pickleball players. And finally, a water divorce that got a little wild.

Listen to the full episode here.

The last story we published didn’t make it on the podcast, so I wanted to highlight it here. Ditch the cafecito, and grab some popcorn. The beef is good.

Don’t Mess with San Diego’s Dive Bars

File photo by Ariana Drehsler

San Diego’s dive bar enthusiasts have a lot to say about some of their favorite hangout spots ending up in the hands of investors with trendy ideas.

“Can’t bring myself inside Part Time Lover when I’m still full time mourning.”

“Bar Pink was far from the first but perhaps one of the biggest losses.”

“All of my best north park memories are at bar pink 🙁 devastated was an understatement when I learned they didn’t make it.”

“San Diego is so expensive now that you can’t open a bar, have cheap drinks and pay the lease.”

“This reporter sounds like a very handsome man.”

The Beef: Our Will Huntsberry wrote about how so many beloved dive bars (sticky floors and all) are falling into the hands of investors who transform the places into chic spots with Instagrammable interiors. He explains how such transformations impact the vibes and drink prices. With the cost of living going up all the time, it makes sense some people don’t love this.

My favorite line: “The asshole bartenders and sticky surfaces are only skin-deep qualities of a good dive bar. Their true beauty lies in their economy. They are cheap enough for a slice of community to take hold.” – Huntsberry, poet.

Read dive bars vs. investors here.

Behind the Beef

The Lafayette Hotel and Club in North Park on Nov. 28, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

We ran our first ever Beef Week in 2015. (Credit to Voice alum Sara Libby.)

Reporting theme weeks are special not only because they allow our newsroom to take a break from the daily beast and focus on investigations, but also because it gives us an opportunity to offer you, the readers, something different. It’s fun but it’s also educational.

Before all of this, I didn’t know pickleball had been around for so long. I didn’t realize how much people loved sticky floors and dive bars. (Give me a fancy place with $30 drinks and Instagrammable furniture any day of the week.)

If you liked Beef Week or have feedback for future projects, you can reach me at andrea.lopez@voiceofsandiego.org.

More Chisme to Start Your Week

