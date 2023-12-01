A shot and a beer: the staples shared between working-class friends in American dive bars since forever.

Recently, on an average Tuesday, a drinking buddy and me went to Part Time Lover, a new bar in North Park, to test the affordability of our favorite combination. The results were not promising. Voice of San Diego coughed up $45.24, not including tip, for the round. Thank God the era of news organizations picking up a bar tab isn’t entirely extinct.

We chose Part Time Lover as the starting point of our investigation for obvious reasons. It was, in the recent past, among the very best of San Diego dives and, for those who knew it, still hurts to speak its name. Bar Pink had $2 happy hour Tecate. Bar Pink was a perfect place for a shot and a beer.

Part Time Lover – the bar that took its place – is a hipster Disneyland.

Part Time Lover is what happens to the world when investors and their capital descend on the beloved dive bars of this fine city. It is happening all around us. And we react with the apathy of a lush, too deep in his cups to care.

Enter Consortium Holdings: headwater of investment money, art director of ubiquitous dive bar chic, lord of Instagrammable interiors.

Consortium – which seems to own half the bars in San Diego – got its fat fingers on Bar Pink when it closed, during the pandemic.

Walk inside and behold: the decadence of budget art deco. Two large, glowing stars loom above the barroom. Soft pink light filters out from cylindrical shaped fixtures behind the bar. A live DJ spins just in front of an actual record store at the back of the space. The old stage is gone. It’s now a sitting area, with velvety curtains draped across the ceiling.

Peruse the $12 to $15 cocktail menu. Some of them look good. Goddamn you, Consortium.

Shoes no longer make that tacky, ripping sound when they cross the floor, but one actual vestige of the old Bar Pink remains. The bathrooms, from floor to ceiling, are still the same – except for the imported, heated Japanese toilets, that is. Old show posters from Bar Pink line the walls.

This appears to be homage – and an attempt at blending the grimy aesthetic of dives with the nuevo art deco that is universal in renovated bars from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.

The sticky bathroom floors don’t really feel like homage, though. They feel more like a kick in the shin to everyone who ever loved Bar Pink.

Look up above those god-like stars and take in the exposed – not even in a retro kind of way – rafters. Like the dirty bathroom, they have another message for the punters.

We know you, they say. We have your number. We don’t even need to finalize the details.

The death of Bar Pink is just one loss in a steady stream of losses.

The most recent is Gilly’s, another North Park bar. Gilly’s was really disgusting. It had a townie vibe and almost always smelled a little bit like farts. Gilly’s was really beautiful.

It was like the greatest lines about a bar ever written: “Faces along the bar // Cling to their average day: // The lights must never go out, // The music must always play, // All the conventions conspire // To make this fort assume // The furniture of home.”

Two people spun from the Consortium universe recently bought Gilly’s, as San Diego Magazine reported last month. They fired the staff and, for now, the lights are out. Weirdly, if you peek through the windows, the TV is still on.

They plan to change the name to Gilly’s House of Cocktails – and make the drink menu more fancy. They say it’ll still be cheap.

San Diego Mag described the new ethos like this: “A hell of a cocktail program. An obsessive’s collection of spirits. Ice that’s clear as rain.”

Excuse me? No Gilly’s regular has ever given a shit about the clarity of the ice or the collection of spirits. We wanted a Jameson, with a Modelo on the side – and we wanted these mustachioed money men to never know we existed. We wanted them to keep their apron-wearing bartenders across the street in the new Lafayette Hotel.

The Lafayette Hotel and Club in North Park on Nov. 28, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

The Lafayette, sigh. I know another reporter who temporarily lived in the Lafayette some years ago. It was cheap enough to do that. It had a bar. It had an amazing pool and, yes, sometimes there was glass in it. No one worth knowing minded.

Now, it is a dizzying place – owned by Consortium – obviously. I just checked the price of a room. You don’t want to know, but I’ll tell you, anyway. For a poolside room with a king bed, it is $412.46.

It doesn’t take a gilded makeover to shake the salt out a place.

The owners of Waterfront Bar and Grill – a place with plenty grime – bought Aero Club and Club Marina in recent years. The decor (aside from the new game room bar attached to Aero) and the prices haven’t changed drastically. But the fishermen and pilots who used to haunt those places have been partially displaced by a younger, brighter eyed crowd. A darker angel lost its wings.

The owners of Turf Club may be the best stewards of dive bars currently doing business in this city. They bought Nunu’s a few years ago and, despite fears that someone would let too much light in, Nunu’s soul remains.

I have nothing but love for the Stamatopoulos brothers for what they do with Turf and Nunu’s.

But if there is any lesson to learn from 21st century newspapers – another dying institution – it’s this: The largesse of people with money can not be relied on to save the things we love.

The asshole bartenders and sticky surfaces are only skin-deep qualities of a good dive bar. Their true beauty lies in their economy. They are cheap enough for a slice of community to take hold. Investors thrive on the tourist trade, date nights and people who wander around doing Instagram live videos of all the cool lighting features.

So, seek them out while they’re still here. In private, I can even recommend a few. Lay your money down. It’s that or church.

Jakob McWhinney contributed drinking and thoughts to this report.