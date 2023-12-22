This week, Voice of San Diego managing editor Andrea Lopez-Villafaña drops her interview with new County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe.

This interview was fresh off a big week for Montgomery Steppe. She served on the San Diego City Council until the vote to select Council President. She cast the deciding vote to secure Sean Elo-Rivera’s position in a 5-4 split.

Then she was sworn in as Supervisor, replacing Nathan Fletcher to represent the district at the heart of the county. Her first big vote was on SB 43 — a state law that expands definitions and use of conservatorship.

In this one-on-one, Montgomery Steppe recounts that big final vote on the Council, and some of the dynamics at play. Her former district, she says, is pivotal to the Council’s balance. “If the voice of District 4 is strong, then the voice of the Council is strong,” she said.

Throughout her Council tenure, Montgomery Steppe said she pushed the Council to fulfill its potential as the city’s legislative body — and to act independently from other city influencers. “I did it until my last day as a council member … to urge the City Council to take its place. And to take its authority.”

As Supervisor, Montgomery Steppe seeks to examine local systems and change them from the inside out with a “solutions-based mindset.” In her first vote, she again was a decisive voice. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to postpone SB 43. Montgomery Steppe said the plan lacked necessary resources to solve the problem — and implementing the law prematurely, then failing, could lose residents’ trust.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink