This week we’re rolling out a Voice of San Diego reporting project on all things that we predict are going to be big in the new year. We’re calling it: It’s Gonna Blow.

We take the phrase to describe things that seem like they’re bound to happen but don’t. San Diego has a lot of examples of that. With this reporting project, however, we’re expanding it to things that seem almost certain to happen, whether they’re in the world of education, the environment or beyond.

Tigist Layne kicks off the week with a piece on how North County cities are planning to address the homelessness crisis. More people are becoming homeless in the generally wealthier and less urbanized area of North County San Diego.

How they are dealing with it: Some cities like Escondido pulled funding from one of its shelters because leaders felt it wasn’t serving enough locals. Vista, instead, leaned into supporting a regional alliance of homeless service providers to expand shelter for people with substance abuse problems.

The city of Oceanside is experimenting with the idea of a safe lot for parking overnight. But the city with the second-largest homeless population in the North County area has another shelter that’s struggling to survive in the face of scrutiny and complaints from nearby businesses.

Layne writes that in a region that has historically lacked homeless resources, leaders’ ability to deliver will determine whether North County will start to see more progress.

Read the full story here.

Happy Hour Podcast: San Diego Music

Tim Pyles and Makeda Cheatom in VOSD Podcast studio for a Music Happy Hour episode

VOSD Podcast host Jakob McWhinney invited some of his favorite music devotees for a special happy hour episode in the Voice studio. They shared their go-to tunes and more.

Local legends on the show include: Bill Perrine, Makeda “Dread” Cheatom and Art Mitchell.

Listen to the full episode here.

What We Learned This Year About the Stadium Scandals

Illustration by Amy Lauren for Voice of San Diego

It wouldn’t be an end-of-year wrap up without a piece on a scandal we uncovered at our stadium and events venues. For our last What We Learned This Year reporting series, our Will Huntsberry wrote that the volunteer labor system most major league sports venues across the country use to run their concession stands is easily exploited.

Here’s how one expert put it: Across the country, “abuses [of the system] are rampant,” said Jordon Kobritz, a lawyer, sports management professor and minor league baseball team owner.

“I recognize its value. And I think it is appropriate in — I’m not gonna say limited circumstances — but it can operate the way it was intended to operate, in a way that is clean, legal and beneficial to all concerned,” said Kobritz. “But that is far from always the case.”

Read the full story here.

What We Learned This Year is a reporting series about some of the biggest stories of 2023. Read all the stories in the series here.

In Other News

San Diego lifeguards are worried California’s ban on gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 will mess up their deal for free and sponsored Toyota trucks. (Union Tribune)

San Diego Coastkeeper is threatening to sue the International Boundary and Water Commission for a border sewage treatment plan that’s been broken for some time, exacerbating beach closures in San Diego. (Fox 5)

Joe LaCava is expected to run for reelection to San Diego city council unopposed after a would-be opponent failed to qualify for the ballot. (Del Mar Times)

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.