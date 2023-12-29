As we prepare for the dawn of 2024, the VOSD Podcast crew offers a playlist by some of San Diego’s finest music devotees. In addition to the songs, we’ve got a dynamic episode full of CBD kombucha, old friendships and a reflection of the region’s music scene.

VOSD Podcast host Jakob McWhinney brought in some of his favorite locals to discuss the past, present and future of San Diego music — and the meanings of “It’s Gonna Blow!”

Guests and Songs

Bill Perrine is a filmmaker who’s produced some excellent documentaries about local musical happenings, including 2014’s “It’s Gonna Blow!!!” which explored the rise of San Diego’s underground music scene during the mid 1980s to 1990s. His most recent release is the book “Alien Territory: Radical, Experimental, & Irrelevant Music in 1970s San Diego.”

Song: “Everywhere with Sally” by Mark Tucker

You may recognize Tim Pyles’ voice from his decades on the air spinning new and local music at both 94/9 and 91X. Pyles, who’s been affectionately referred to as the Mayor of San Diego Music, also does booking at multiple local venues and hosts a pair of shows on KXFM.

Song: “Lost in Loneliness” by Power Paws

Makeda “Dread” Cheatom is a legendary figure in San Diego’s reggae scene. She founded Balboa Park’s WorldBeat Center, but also the long-running Bob Marley Day Festival. Makeda has spent decades booking concerts, hosting her Reggae Makossa radio show and being involved in San Diego activism.

Song: “Es Lo Que Es” by Boostive

Art Mitchell, better known as DJ Artistic, has been a pillar in San Diego’s hip-hop scene for the better part of 30 years. He’s done a bit of everything, from DJ’ing and producing to throwing his own events. His decades of contributions have earned him four San Diego Music Awards and opening slots for legends like Public Enemy.

Song: “Back At Cha” by LPSD

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink