It was one of the biggest political events of the year — not just because of the ceremony, theatrics and PowerPoint choreography. But this week’s State of the City address was Mayor Todd Gloria’s best opportunity to make big claims and promises about his administration.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney pulled apart some of Gloria’s talking points, including his “tough on crime” approach to retail theft. Gloria said Prop 47 should be reformed.

“These are criminal enterprises gaming the limits set under Prop. 47 and making a cottage industry out of retail theft. While San Diego hasn’t been hit as hard by these theft rings as other California cities, we’re still paying the price.”

Gloria also made a big promise for the next year: at least 1,000 new shelter beds. And he seeks to help the housing crisis with a new executive order that requires permit applications (under the Complete Communities program) to be processed in 30 days. Typically, Gloria says, those take a year to process.

The state of the city is “stronger every day,” he declared. Throughout his annual addresses there has been thematic momentum, declaring the state of the city was “fragile” one year, then “ready,” then “rising.” And now it looks like we’re putting on some muscle mass. This, Lewis said, was Gloria’s most vigorous SOTC speech yet. And that makes sense. He has to make compelling arguments to ensure a decisive re-election this year.

Other Talking Points

Lincoln High School saw its test scores drop while graduation rates went up. What gives? McWhinney breaks down the dueling data and what school leaders are saying about that dichotomy at one of its most-watched schools.

San Diego Unified’s student board members are now getting paid. First in the state to pull it off, students can now dedicate more time and energy to the role, they say. But they still don’t have a vote; some students want to change that.

The next live show will be at Modern Times in Point Loma on Feb. 8. Get your tickets here.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink