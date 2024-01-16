The most memorable line from the mayor’s State of the City speech last week was the bit about loss-prevention measures at Target.

“While San Diego hasn’t been hit as hard by these theft rings as other California cities, we’re still paying the price. Both at the cash register and in time and convenience. You shouldn’t have to flag down a Target employee to unlock a plexiglass cabinet just so you can get a tube of toothpaste,” he said.

He’s saying: I see it too and it’s upsetting. I get it.

It was part of the climax of his speech on law and order. He wants us all to know that, on the question of is crime good or bad, he’s staking out the position that it’s very bad.

I don’t agree with some things, but it was his best speech yet.

Aside from the toothpaste-access bit, most of the speech was a triumphant and rhythmic recitation of how many things were going well. My colleague, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, texted me during it that it was the “Everything Is Awesome” speech and that later became a line in our Morning Report.

You could even graph it!

“We have leveled off the downward slide, climbed out of the deep valley our city was in – and our trajectory is now pointed skyward,” he said.

Mayor Todd Gloria before delivering his annual State of the City speech at the Balboa Theatre in downtown on Jan. 10, 2024. / Ariana Drehsler for Voice of San Diego.

As much effort as he put into toothpaste-access and the triumphs of his team’s leadership of the city, he didn’t make any similar connections on other things that were dismaying and wrong here. Potholes and the ugly state of many roads were not a shared experience he wanted to acknowledge like he had the toothpaste — beyond that he was fixing them at a tremendous rate.

But the most serious disconnect was on homelessness.

He talked at length about homelessness. It’s just too present in our lives to only describe as something we’re seeing so much success on.

I saw it earlier this month, at Robb Field in Ocean Beach. We were preparing for the start of softball season and noticed Christmas trees were left far from the official city Christmas tree dump site. And then we saw why.

People had burned them to stay warm close to a building that probably would not do well in a fire.

It’s been cold. The common bar stool commentary is that San Diego is a great place to be homeless and that’s partly why there are so many. It’s certainly not Billings, Fargo or Minneapolis. But a night outside in our 40-to-50degree weather is awful. It would be impossible to sleep well even bundled up and the combination of the painful cold and the lack of sleep would make a lot of us lose our minds.

Blake Nelson did a good piece on this for the Union-Tribune. Along with the hundreds of people overdosing every year, others are freezing to death.

Things are rough out there.

Yet, in his best speech, Gloria had a lot to say about how he was addressing it and solutions he expected to come soon and other things about how he was waiting and hoping for change and investment at the state level. The number of words on homelessness was quite large.

None, though, acknowledged just how disturbing it remains and how much trauma is spreading.

Pretend this was a place without anything close to this level of homelessness. And then one day, suddenly, it had this. Wouldn’t you think that something horrific had happened? A natural disaster? A pandemic? A long list of accomplishments can’t come until that’s reflected.

Mayor Todd Gloria delivers his annual State of the City speech at the Balboa Theatre in downtown on Jan. 10, 2024. / Ariana Drehsler for Voice of San Diego

I think the mayor’s shift on safe camping sites has helped and I think we should accelerate the “you can go here, or there, if you’re homeless” strategy. This isn’t a commentary on his accomplishments or policy shortcomings.

It’s a commentary on the need to recognize it as true catastrophe.

In her Beef Week piece on the mayor and homelessness, Lisa Halverstadt pulled together a fascinating collection of takes about Gloria’s approach to homelessness. His approach has generated a fierce and frustrated response from people on both sides of the divide on how to approach the crisis.

Maybe he’s taking flak from both sides because he’s over the target.

He’s generated so much frustration because he hasn’t demonstrated he’s matching the degree of the crisis with the urgency it deserves. Maybe he believes any powerful recitation of how bad things are is unneeded and something people already know and don’t want to hear. Maybe he has accepted the framing that any bad news about homelessness is bad news about his performance.

It’d be better for him, though, to see it as a catastrophe we all have to deal with as opposed to a performance rating of his job.

That’s why he was able to draw a deep shared-experience connection about toothpaste. Because he was telling us he saw it as a product of the statewide initiative Proposition 47. It’s happened to the city. It’s not a thing the city or he created. He could make a sincere connection on the toothpaste because it is so clearly not his fault.

If he truly believes he’s doing all he can about it then he should never miss a chance to recognize, with all of us, the profound crisis that remains. The mayor has no doubt seen the worst and saddest parts of the homelessness crisis. He leads a city traumatized by it.

If he can’t acknowledge that with toothpaste-access level connection, in his most important address of the year, and the best he’s done yet, even with a long list of accomplishments, he’s missed a chance to show people he gets it.