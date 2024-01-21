On Aug. 24, 2021, Grecia Figueroa mentioned Nathan Fletcher on her Instagram story. It’s unclear what she posted, but as with any mention on an Instagram a story, it created a chat.

This week, we got a new look at the relationship between former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and ex-MTS public relations specialist Figueroa, who last year filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. She also sued MTS.

Fletcher’s attorneys released dozens of pages of Instagram messages that appear to show a consensual online relationship. The filings also included a letter from MTS officials to Figueroa detailing issues that led to her firing.

As we reported on Friday, Fletcher’s lawyer Sean L. McKaveney argues that Figueroa “manufactured a fictitious narrative designed to inflame the public against Mr. Fletcher and portray Ms. Figueroa as a ‘shocked, scared, and humiliated’ victim,” he wrote. “However, it is clear that she eagerly and aggressively pursued Mr. Fletcher’s companionship for several months.”

In Figueroa’s telling, Fletcher stalked her on social media, sexually harassed her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Fletcher’s legal team points to the August story mention as proof that her narrative that he “stalked” her on social media is false.

But Aug. 24, 2021, wasn’t just a random day. It was a big day for MTS. The agency held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Tecolote Trolley Station to celebrate the Mid-Coast Extension of the Blue Line trolley. Transit leaders and elected officials took an inaugural ride — Fletcher was among them.

Figueroa was a marketing specialist then for MTS.

The documents don’t show what she posted, only that she tagged him on an Instagram story.

A month later, he reacted with a clapping hand emoji to a post on her Instagram story. Then again and again. Over the next 12 months they communicated more on Instagram.

On May 2, 2022, they messaged back and forth for an hour and talked about movies, asked about each other’s day and how problematic is would be for them to be seen in public together.

NF: “And if I say anything that makes you uncomfortable or is inappropriate you promise to tell me?”

GF: “Of course. I promise”

GF: “I wouldn’t be communicating with you if I felt uncomfortable :)”

Toward the end of their conversation on that day, Fletcher asked Figueroa to make sure to delete their chats. She said yes, and asked the same of him.

NF: “I have a lot to lose being flirty”

NF: “You are good to be 100% discrete?”

GF: “I don’t want to put my job in line either”

They continued to message. The messages at times were spaced out, but both expressed interest in seeing each other, checked in on how their days were going and wishing they were together.

Figueroa has claimed she felt trapped and obligated to reciprocate his advances.

Figueroa’s legal team said that Fletcher does not understand the nature of consent. They complied messages from Figueroa to one friend, which they say prove she felt harassed.

“Unfortunately, it is increasingly obvious that Mr. Fletcher and his defense team do not understand the nuance surrounding consent, including how consent can be withdrawn at any time and how each encounter requires consent,” Jessica Pride, Figueroa’s attorney, wrote in a statement.

Read the full story here.

What San Diego’s Legislators Are Prioritizing

Toni Atkins announces her candidacy for Governor of California in 2026 at the San Diego Air & Space Museum at Balboa Park on Jan. 19, 2024. / Ariana Drehsler for Voice of San Diego

For her first Sacramento Report, Deborah Brennan traveled to Sacramento to meet with San Diego’s legislators. She wanted to know what they were prioritizing this year, and not surprisingly, it’s housing and homelessness.

Assemblyman Chris Ward wants to make sure the DMV gets creative with its property by using it to offer housing. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones wants to reintroduce a bill to ban homeless encampments in certain areas. And State Sen. Steve Padilla wants to see a formula a pay rate that covers the cost of housing.

Plus: State Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins is running for governor.

Read the Sacramento Report here.

San Diego’s New Homelessness Fundraising Effort

Danielle Patrice Draeving and her son JD on their way to visit her friend at an encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Our Lisa Halverstadt has more deets on a fundraising campaign to help the city combat homelessness. She spoke to the city’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan about how the funds will be invested and how it will all work.

ICYMI: At his State of the City address, Mayor Todd Gloria announced that a new campaign called “San Diegans Together Tackling Homelessness” had already thousands in commitments.

Halverstadt had a lot of questions. How will it work? Who will manage the money? What’s the goal?

Here’s what you need to know about the effort.

More Chisme to Start Your Week