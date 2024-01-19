This post first appeared in the Morning Report. That’s our free newsletter of all things you need to know to start your day. Subscribe here.

San Diego Community Power was able to beat its investor-owned competitors’ energy prices this winter, but summer may be a different story.

The public power company’s governing board OK’d electricity rates on Thursday that are 1.5 percent lower than its investor-owned competitor, San Diego Gas & Electric. But San Diego Community Power’s summer electric rates will be 15 percent higher than its competitor, if SDG&E’s prices don’t change this year.

Undercutting SDG&E’s rates while providing a higher renewable energy content to its customers are key pieces of San Diego Community Power’s mission. The government-run company led by a board of elected officials buys and builds renewable energy projects on behalf of its member cities of National City, San Diego, La Mesa, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach and unincorporated San Diego County.

In January, both companies were able to slash overall electric prices as the cost of natural gas dramatically dropped from record high prices a year ago. A cold weather snap drove up use of gas-powered heaters. Problems with pipelines and low stockpiles of the fossil fuel domestically attributed to the spike.

This year’s price drop helped San Diego Community Power lower its winter electricity rates by over 23 percent, and summer rates by over 12 percent, according to company documents.

Those customers still pay SDG&E for the cost of delivering electricity over the poles and wires that the private company maintains, and for which it receives a guaranteed return on investment.

SDG&E was able to slash delivery prices by 11 percent this winter, according to a letter sent to customers on Jan. 5. That’s due, the company said, to lower costs for purchasing energy related to the drop in natural gas prices. And, SDG&E expects to see an increase in electric sales over the coming year as cities and vehicles begin to electrify. It means the company can spread out its costs over a larger customer base.

The delivery price could spike mid-year as the state’s energy regulator, the California Public Utilities Commission, is working to approve a number of planned SDG&E costs for wildfire prevention, trimming trees and building infrastructure among other programs.