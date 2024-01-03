Deborah Brennan‘s weekly Capitol report
(Fridays)
Sacramento Report: SB 9 Still Alive, But Its Impact Might Be Limited
Recent amendments and a closer look at SB 9 are raising questions about how significant an effect it could have in the first place.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: Lawmakers Lay Out End-of-Session Priorities
As the Legislature returns from summer recess and heads into the fourth quarter of the session, the priorities and bills to watch look an awful lot like the priorities and bills to watch at this time last year.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: All Eyes on Schools as Vaccine Mandates Tighten
The next big mandate test will be whether school districts require educators to be vaccinated. The evidence so far suggests mandates are unlikely.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: Arrest Puts Spotlight on Youth Protection Bill
The latest on the recall, new vaccine requirements and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: Fee Caps Like San Diego’s Are Doordash’s New Target
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is raising money for a lieutenant governor bid in 2026, Kevin Faulconer had a rough week and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: Where 3 Police Reform Measures Stand
Police reforms rivaled the COVID-19 response last year in terms of the Legislature’s highest priorities. Yet many of them failed, even amid intense calls for change. Here’s where three big reform measures currently stand.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: What San Diego’s Getting Out of the State Budget
From mural restoration in Chicano Park to funding for bluff collapse research, here’s what San Diego is set to get out of the budget.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: State Will Probe San Diego County Jail Deaths
Assemblyman Randy Voepel is on track to pass zero bills this year, the recall date is set and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: A Life Raft for Cities Dealing With Sea-Level Rise
A pair of bills written by San Diego lawmakers meant to address rising seas are still moving through the Legislature. Plus: There’s good news and bad news for the 2018 law requiring publicly traded companies to have women on their boards.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: Complaints, Policy Battles Linger After Gig Companies’ Big Ballot Win
Prop. 22 marked a significant changing of the tides for gig companies, which had largely struck out in courts prior to the measure’s passage in November. Yet suits against the companies are moving forward, and drivers continue to speak out.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: A San Diego Judge Draws California’s Scorn
A bill by Assemblyman Brian Maienschein would require the state to post guidelines for youths returning to sports after contracting COVID-19, housing advocates are watching San Diego’s housing plan and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.Keep reading
Sacramento Report: Solar Bill That Split Dems, Environmentalists Fails
Assemblywoman Akilah Weber signs on to her first bill, mayors are split over SB 9 and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.Keep reading
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.