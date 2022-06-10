This post was originally published in the June 10 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said Thursday he’ll push to add a pilot program to support San Diegans who’d otherwise fall short on rent to the city’s budget when the City Council votes on the spending plan on Monday.

If approved, the pilot program would provide monthly rental subsidies of up to $500 for up to 24 months and target seniors, families with children, people with disabilities and youth up to 25 years old.

In a report issued Wednesday, the city’s Office of the Independent Budget Analyst recommended including $3.6 million in the city budget to serve about 300 households via the so-called Housing Stability Fund, as requested by most councilmembers.

The rental subsidy proposal that Elo-Rivera has been rallying behind for months wasn’t included in the mayor’s initial or revised budget though eight councilmembers voiced their support for it.Elo-Rivera said he thinks revenues that are coming in higher than initially projected should make it feasible for the City Council to bake the new program into their budget.

“What I’m confident my colleagues and I will do is make responsible adjustments to the budget that will go forward to the mayor and we’ll see what he thinks of those,” Elo-Rivera said.

Elo-Rivera, who also successfully pushed for a no-fault eviction moratorium earlier this year, said Thursday he is convinced the city needs to step up its efforts to prevent homelessness.