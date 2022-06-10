This post was originally published in the June 10 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here.

San Diego cities are starting to fall in line with state orders that water suppliers step-up water conservation efforts as California slips deeper into drought at the start of the summer.

Hydrologically speaking, San Diego’s soils, air and vegetation are severely parched. But the region’s water wholesaler, San Diego County Water Authority, maintains the southwesternmost corner of the state has plenty of water supplies. That’s true, on paper, but now it’s up to local water sellers (there are 24 of them in San Diego) to see to it that people are even more conscientious with every drop.

That’s why the city of San Diego announced Thursday water use moved to what’s known as Level 2 of a six-level water shortage action plan.

“Although (San Diego County Water Authority) has determined that the region’s water supply is currently stable, the dire drought in Northern California and throughout the West requires all water customers to help reduce water use,” the city of San Diego’s press release reads.

The city actually has permanent and mandatory water restrictions in place – things like letting your sprinkler leak onto the sidewalk, or washing down a driveway are always prohibited.

New restrictions include a three-days-per-week limit on irrigating landscaping and it can happen before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., which are the cooler portions of the day when water is less conditioned to evaporate. Golf courses, commercial growers or nurseries are exempt from this, however.

And absolutely no washing your own car at your house, which is bad for the environment anyway. Commercial car washes are there for a reason (because all the scum, soap, oil and grease will run to the storm drain, which runs straight to the ocean).

Poway’s water district voted earlier this week to adopt similar stricter water use rules. Vallecitos Water District Board moved to Level 2 drought restrictions back in April.