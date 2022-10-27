City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera is calling for a Monday City Council discussion about a series of potential new tenant protections.

Elo-Rivera this week laid out a framework of changes he’d like to see to the city’s 2004 Tenants’ Right to Know Ordinance including relocation assistance for no-fault evictions, increased opportunities to address issues before evictions and immediate protections for tenants who now aren’t covered by the policy until they have lived in a rental for two years.

Elo-Rivera said his proposals will be fodder for City Council discussion and community input at Monday’s meeting. His next steps will be dictated by how the discussion goes. For now, Elo-Rivera plans to draft a tenant protection ordinance after receiving feedback and direction from his Council colleagues.

Elo-Rivera said Regional Task Force on Homelessness data released earlier this week showing that countywide housing efforts aren’t keeping pace with the number of people falling into homelessness only increased his belief that more tenant protections are needed to keep San Diegans in their homes.

“The urgency for (Elo-Rivera’s office) is a 10 out of 10, but at the end of the day we don’t make policy alone and it’s a body of nine and each member has an important opinion and needs to contribute to this,” Elo-Rivera said.

At Monday’s meeting, Elo-Rivera and fellow City Councilmembers Monica Montgomery Steppe, Joe LaCava and Raul Campillo are also introducing a resolution declaring housing a human right. Elo-Rivera described the resolution as a statement of values and a commitment “to be held accountable for those values that we say we stand for.”