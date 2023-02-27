Voice of San Diego’s fifth edition of the Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools is here!

The annual publication is our comprehensive guide to schools in San Diego, with tools to help parents make the best choice for their child.

The guide breaks down school choice opportunities and enrollment deadlines, universal transitional kindergarten, what’s available for after-school care, school performance data in an easy-to-use format and much more.

Story spotlight inside the guide: Education reporter Jakob McWhinney has details on how student achievement fared during the pandemic — and the results are stark. He pulled together some of the biggest takeaways from San Diego Unified’s scores and what they mean for the county’s largest school district. Read that story here. (Lee la historia en español aquí.)

Get your copy here: The magazine is at most San Diego libraries. You can also get it from one of our community distribution partners. For locations click here. If you want the guide delivered to your inbox. Sign up here.

All the stories are available on our website, you can read those here and explore the data. (Puede leer la Guía de Escuelas para Padres en español aquí.)

Politics Report: Who Is Buying Homes in San Diego

Local data on how much of an impact investors are having on San Diego’s housing market hasn’t been as plentiful as concerns over the phenomenon.

That is until now.

The Politics Report asked a firm that tracks investor activity to take a look at San Diego.

The results: A look at data from over the last 12 years gives a clear trendline. The Politics Report writes, “In short, there’s no question that investor purchases represent a larger share of all home purchases in San Diego County than they have in recent years. It also looks like that trend may have peaked last year, though it’s a bit premature to be too confident of that.”

Read more about the findings in the Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to Voice members only. Support our work here.

Also in the Politics Report … San Diego’s mayor is bringing in contract workers to help address the city’s streetlights. And Janessa Goldbeck, a veterans advocate and LGBT activist who ran for Congress in 2018, has gotten well ahead of any would-be pack and announced her candidacy for County Supervisor.

VOSD Podcast: In the latest episode, the Andys are back! Hosts Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss the pitfalls of the city of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. They also explain how a teacher who inappropriately touched a student landed back in the classroom. Listen to the episode here or wherever you get your pods.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.