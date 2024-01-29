Even if the city of San Diego regularly cleaned urban creeks, last Monday’s historic rain still would have flooded parts of southeastern San Diego. But, a good dredging of the sand, trash and trees clogging up Chollas Creek could have minimized the devastation.

Residents in the Shelltown neighborhood along Beta Street were quick to blame the city for failing to keep the channel clean before an atmospheric river hit. Many count the clogged channel as another example of neglect these residents feel by their city government.

But the city can’t just dredge or deep clean a channel when it wants to, at least, that’s what Kris McFadden, San Diego’s deputy chief operating officer, explained during a press conference last week in response to angry residents whose homes were swallowed by the Chollas Creek topping its banks.

That’s because the city’s channels and creeks, even if lined with concrete, are considered wetlands and protected and regulated by several state and federal agencies, McFadden said.

“Every time we (clean) a storm drain channel it takes years to prepare. … The regulatory process to get those permits can be arduous,” McFadden said.

That’s not entirely the case. David Gibson, executive officer of San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, told me the city has had clearance from his agency to do routine channel maintenance work in preparation for storms like these since 2021. The city can dredge a channel, cut down trees, or tear out exotic or invasive vegetation without additional permits under this authorization.

“We made it easy for the city to be as flexible as possible,” Gibson said.

That means, the city could go out and do preventative clearing in Chollas Creek if it wants to.

The city disagrees. Craig Gustafson, a spokesperson for the stormwater department, said that’s not the only agency it needs permission to do channel clearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and even the California Coastal Commission play a role in what happens to these wetlands.

Damaged furniture and property sit on the curb of Beta Street on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Southcrest after a series of heavy rains and flash floods struck the community. / Luke Johnson for Voice of San Diego

The city cited the recent emergency declaration made by Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Diego County as permission to enter Chollas Creek on Friday and tear trees away from the South 38th Street bridge in preparation for more storms this week.

“It’s a balancing act,” said Todd Snyder, director of the city of San Diego stormwater department. “This is a natural creek and so it provides a lot of critical habitats. That’s why those regulations exist. But it’s also a flood control channel, and so it provides critical (protection) for the surrounding homes and businesses. … How do you manage both of those at the same time?”

Still, two things remain true that no regulating agency can easily change with policy: Creek channels like Chollas and others weren’t built to hold intensifying rains from human-caused climate change. And the stormwater department is so vastly underfunded it can’t function fast enough.

“Even if they’re (authorized) to clean (Chollas Creek) out, it doesn’t mean they have the money,” Gibson said.

The stormwater department is already extremely behind on critical work to the city’s undersized and aging stormwater infrastructure. The department has run up an over $1.6 billion budget deficit. That’s largely because the department hasn’t been able to charge citizens more for increasing stormwater needs since 1996, when Californians passed a law that requires voter approval of almost any new local tax or fee.

Another atmospheric river – a band of tropical moisture – will make landfall on Thursday bringing up to two inches over the Chollas Creek watershed again, according to the National Weather Service.

