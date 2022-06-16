This post originally appeared in the June 16 Morning Report. Get the daily free newsletter in you inbox today, sign up here.

Teachers and other district employees of San Diego Unified will be getting a one-time 4.5 percent pay bump next year, according to a tentative agreement between the district and teachers union.

The deal also includes $10,000 signing bonuses for special education teachers and nurses. That means any new hire in special education, or any teacher who transfers to special education, will qualify for the $10k.

The average teacher salary in San Diego Unified is $74,554, according to job-posting site Indeed. That would make the average bonus around $3,354. The bonus will be spread out on district employees’ paychecks over the course of next year.

The bonuses could cost the district somewhere in the ballpark of $69 million, according to NBC 7. The district will pay for the bonuses using federal pandemic relief funds.

The district agreed to the bonuses to acknowledge the “continued additional duties of staff related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a district press release.