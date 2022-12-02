One of the most famous charter schools in the region, and perhaps the country, is High Tech High. Its project-based learning model and innovative approach to education stands out in San Diego — as does its inexperienced teaching staff.

Last year, HTH educators decided to unionize (following suit with other local charters). And now they’ve hit a wall.

Voice of San Diego education reporter Jakob McWhinney joined the podcast this week to report out what sparked this effort and where the charter stands in the negotiation process. Now, over a year in, McWhinney explains what’s progressed, what’s snagged and how the turmoil of this labor procedure has affected the charter’s reputation, parent satisfaction and overall vibe.

Also on the show this week… hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss the news by regional transpo leader Hasan Ikhrata: He says his time might soon be up. After four years with Ikhrata on the job, where does SANDAG stand?

Plus: The problem of towing is ongoing. An audit of the city’s towing practices and a viral story about two homeless mothers whose cars were towed are fueling debate over how the city is handling vehicles that shield vulnerable folks from the street.

