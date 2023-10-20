As VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis wrote in his latest Politics Report, at least three people in law enforcement are currently running for local elected office.

One cop — Larry Turner, an active duty San Diego police officer — is running for San Diego mayor. He’s the only opponent to Mayor Todd Gloria who seeks re-election in 2024. Turner is running as an independent, aiming for bipartisan solutions to the city’s biggest issues, like homelessness.

Also Jared Wilson, the head of the Police Officers Association, is running for Poway City Council.

Finally, Terry Hoskins, a Police community relations officer, seeks to unseat San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera in District 9.

Lewis, along with co-hosts Will Huntsberry and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, discussed each candidate and their chances of success. Mayoral candidate Turner has the biggest lift. Running a city-wide race is expensive and beating an incumbent like Gloria would be huge.

Our crew argued in the show that with the Police union’s help — and featuring this year’s heated vote on the camping ban — Hoskins could make headway. It helps that he’s very active in the mid-city district.

And more broadly, Huntsberry noted recent history that may have led us here:

“I think this all points to some greater unresolved tension post-2020,” he said, alluding to the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and huge protests.

“Police felt attacked and like they didn’t know what they were supposed to do… Now, society presumably should have a discussion about what we want from police: Where does this tension get resolved and how does it get resolved? And I don’t know if police have provided an answer to the question yet, but clearly they want political power so they can be involved in answering that question.”

Coronado Concedes

The City of Coronado passed a housing plan years ago to comply with state requirements.

But the plan did not comply.

As revealed at Politifest 2023, state officials have been working to bring the coastal city up to snuff.

California Attorney General Bonta in our Politifest capstone event (which is in your podcast feed) said a plan was in the works. Coronado this week passed a new housing plan — despite resident complaints — identifying 10 sites where the city can zone for higher density. The plan includes accessory dwelling units and other bespoke housing solutions.

This week, our crew reviewed the plan, Coronado’s defiance and Mayor Richard Bailey’s take on housing in that community.

