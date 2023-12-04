The flood of people falling into homelessness in San Diego continues to outpace the number of people the region is moving into housing.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, which coordinates the countywide response to the crisis, revealed Friday that 14,258 people sought homeless services for the first time over the last year. This total outpaced the 8,843 formerly unhoused people who exited homelessness.

An important nuance: Our Lisa Halverstadt reports that fewer San Diegans lost their homes this past year than the previous one. But there was also a reduction in the number of people who exited homelessness, a drop that the Task Force said reflects the service system’s struggle to secure homes for unhoused San Diegans.

The bottom line: Sixteen people accessed homeless services for the first time for every 10 formerly homeless residents who were housed from October 2022 through September 2023.

Politics Report: The Drug Conservatorship Fight Is Worth Watching

We’ve followed the brewing dilemma at the county for several weeks: The question of whether San Diego County will implement the state’s new law that allows police to detain individuals who can’t take care of themselves because of drug addiction or a mix of addiction and mental health problems.

Last week, county supervisors began arguing about whether to delay implementation based on the concern from hospital leaders that emergency departments would likely take the bulk of these patients and they can’t handle it.

In this week’s Politics Report, Scott Lewis writes how interesting it was to see Mayor Todd Gloria’s reaction to that. Gloria said it’s basically bogus and the county needs to mobilize to deal with the crisis it would provoke.

What’s Shielding San Diego from Wildfires — for Now

This year’s weather has given San Diego a bit of a reprieve from wildfire angst.

Here’s why: We got more rain this year — with an unusual boost from Tropical Storm Hilary in August. And while more rain equals vigorous plant growth, which can become flammable down the road, boosts from Hilary are keeping those plants nice and hydrated.

Another factor: The Santa Anas have been pretty low-key this year compared to others.

Voice contributor Robert Krier has details on what to expect, and why San Diego isn’t totally in the clear. “Residents around San Diego are smart enough to know the danger is still there,” one expert told Krier.

Cup of Chisme: How Beef Week Worked

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña went through her favorite parts of our Beef Week specials last week. No, no of course we didn’t do that just so our reporters could take a little time to get caught up on some deeper investigations.

Seriously though they were fun posts to help you catch up on some of the ongoing disputes in San Diego that shape our public affairs.

VOSD Podcast: Beef Week for Your Ears

Friday’s podcast started with an update on the mayor’s big Housing Action Plan 2.0 and how it came back so fast.

But of course we went right to Beef Week as quickly as we could.

We’re calling it. We have our victors for the hottest beef that’s battled in the region. Our flashiest feuds come from Everyone vs Todd Gloria stemming from failed plans to manage homelessness. With of course, the infamous water divorce between the San Diego Water Authority vs Rainbow, Fallbrook. Our freshest beef comes from Palomar Health vs Board Members with a new lawsuit that brewed earlier this November. Keep an eye out for the unexpected yet deep rivalry between tennis players and picklers.

And with all of these, you can expect to learn about how deep this history goes.

Four victors may seem like a lot, so we have left it up to you to listen along and decide which one really wins the title of hottest beef.

The final piece in our Beef Week reporting theme week looked at how investors are eating up San Diego’s beloved dive bars. It’s a beef shared by many. And one our Will Huntsberry brought to life.

Here’s how Huntsberry put it: “The asshole bartenders and sticky surfaces are only skin-deep qualities of a good dive bar. Their true beauty lies in their economy. They are cheap enough for a slice of community to take hold.”

