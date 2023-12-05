Voice of San Diego has confirmed that the FBI and the San Diego County District Attorney’s office are both investigating a series of stadium and venue scandals we revealed.

Back in August, our Will Huntsberry reported that a nonprofit staffing concession stands at major venues, and keeping 10 percent of the take, didn’t actually exist. We later found that other supposed nonprofits staffing stands are paying people under the table and below minimum wage.

This system has fueled concessions at venues around the region — Petco Park, Snapdragon, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, Sports Arena and the former Qualcomm Stadium.

The FBI’s investigation began after we exposed the fake charity. Officials declined to answer any questions. An investigator with the District Attorney’s Workplace Justice Unit confirmed that they are also looking into the matter.

In Mexico’s upcoming 2024 presidential election, one surprise candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, has gained quite a following.

Gálvez, a woman with indigenous roots who went from poverty to becoming an entrepreneur to now running for president, has become an inspiration to many.

When she announced her candidacy against candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, who is endorsed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, excitement and support for her quickly grew. But, Voice contributor Sandra Dibble reports, that support seems to have somewhat dwindled according to the latest poll numbers.

Gálvez’s supporters, though, aren’t giving up hope for the sort of future that Gálvez is championing, including higher wages, more support for migrants, improved infrastructure and more.

Elo-Rivera Holds on to Council Prez Job

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera (center) during a meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

If you thought Beef Week was over, think again. There’s plenty of beef to go around and yesterday’s San Diego City Council meeting was no exception.

Here’s what happened: During a tense meeting Monday, the Council voted 5-4 to re-elect Sean Elo-Rivera as Council President. He’s had the job since 2021. The job includes setting the council’s agenda, appointing members to council committees and leading the City Council meeting.

The meeting was a bit awkward. Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell, Stephen Whitburn, Marni von Wilpert and Raul Campillo all voted no. They expressed discontent with how Elo-Rivera treats others on the City Council and disagreement with comments he has made from the dais. Von Wilpert took issue with what she described as Elo-Rivera’s “actively hostile” relationship with the City Attorney. (Watch here CBS 8 has some clips from the meeting.)

Some were upset over Elo-Rivera’s comments about the influence of development money on the city’s legislative process during a meeting where the City Council discussed Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed housing reforms.

Mic drop moment: Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe said she was extremely disappointed in her colleagues’ comments. In her view, the real conversation the council is dealing with is this: There are some who are willing to own the Council’s authority and others who are not and at times take direction from those who are not on the Council.

Monday was Montgomery Steppe's last day on the Council. She will be sworn in today to the county Board of Supervisors. The Union-Tribune reports that with only eight members remaining on the Council, there's potential for deadlocks.

In Other News

For months, migrants have been sleeping in tents in makeshift migrant camps just south of I-8 near Jacumba Hot Springs. Large groups of migrants have been crossing the border, surrendering to Border Patrol agents and waiting in camps for days at a time as they wait to be processed, the U-T reported. Border Patrol provides little food and water, and agents detain migrants who attempt to leave the areas. (Union-Tribune)

A newly repaired pipeline may significantly reduce the amount of cross-border sewage flowing into the U.S. from the Tijuana River. Billions of gallons of sewage spilled into the Tijuana River Valley and out into the ocean almost nonstop in 2023. But Mexican officials have replaced a sewer line in Matadero Canyon, and officials are hoping it will help ease the problem. (KPBS)

County supervisors will vote Tuesday on a proposal to delay the implementation of a new involuntary treatment law for a year, to 2025. Senate Bill 43, which is supposed to take effect on Jan. 1, will significantly expand the rules for involuntary mental health holds. Some county leaders, health care leaders and the county sheriff say they need more time to prepare. (KPBS) Related: Hospitals and behavioral health facilities across San Diego County are overcrowded, understaffed and under-resourced. Many are worried the new state law broadening the terms that call for conservatorship and involuntary detention could compound overcrowding. (Union-Tribune)

Hospitals and behavioral health facilities across San Diego County are overcrowded, understaffed and under-resourced. Many are worried the new state law broadening the terms that call for conservatorship and involuntary detention could compound overcrowding. (Union-Tribune) A woman who was charged with murder by San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan after her newborn died during a home birth has been cleared of her charges. Kelsey Carpenter was arrested in 2020 after her child died in a home birth, and though state law doesn’t allow the prosecution of women for pregnancy losses, she was charged with murder, resulting in widespread criticism of the district attorney’s office. (The Guardian)

Border Patrol dropped off more than 42,000 migrants on San Diego County streets with no shelter or assistance from September to November. Now, San Diego’s nonprofits and faith organizations are running out of resources and funds to help them. (CalMatters)

Correction: “Hipster Disneylands Are Eating Up San Diego’s Dive Bar Scene” published on Friday stated that the new owners of Gilly’s fired all of the previous staff. The staff were informed that they would be let go from their jobs, but the new owners say that was a miscommunication from the previous owner. Employees were allowed to keep their job or take a cash buy-out. We’ve corrected the post here.

