The largest police union in San Diego County has new leadership. 

The change followed a vote last month by its board of directors. And as Jesse Marx reports, the shake-up at the Deputy Sheriff’s Association could affect contract negotiations later this year and sway political endorsements.

The new vice president said the change was a reflection of discontent stemming from staff shortages and low morale. He said the new leaders have “different visions and different goals” but declined to talk about their strategy for the two years ahead.

In past elections, the historically right-leaning labor group has thrown its support behind a mix of Democrats and Republicans, signaling a more practical rather than partisan approach to politics. 

Time will tell where the union is now headed. But a survey made public in 2021 showed internal opposition to candidates who were in favor of vaccine mandates. About a year ago, the San Diego Police Officers Association also changed hands following complaints that the previous president wasn’t combative enough with city officials. 

Environment Report: Volcano Eruption Destroys Climate Change Data

Lava flow at Mauna Loa volcano covers the lone road to a scientific observatory visible from an aerial photo taken Dec. 12, 2022. / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The eruption of a Hawaiian volcano took out power to a set of key scientific instruments that have been tracking carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere since the 1950s.

It’s likely that data will never be recovered despite the federal government launching helicopters to collect back-up air samples and the construction of a secondary sample site on an even taller, neighboring volcano. 

Thirty feet of cooling lava now covers the lone road leading to Mauna Loa research station, where the Keeling Curve instruments are without power. 

In Other News 

