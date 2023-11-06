Most of my life I knew alfalfa as the dopey kid from “The Little Rascals” with a dipstick coiffure who was, inexplicably, Darla’s crush. But driving through the fields of Imperial Valley mid-October, alfalfa was everywhere bailed in one- to half-ton cubes piled five high and 15 across.

Voice of San Diego photojournalist Ariana Drehsler and I passed so much of it I wondered, how much does this stuff go for? Asking around revealed the market rate for alfalfa falls somewhere between $200 and $300 per ton or more, depending on where it’s grown and purchased. Like a mirage, the rows of green bales whizzing by looked more like stacks of cash.

Imperial Valley is an alfalfa production machine. Farmers grow the flowering legume, generically called hay, to feed livestock. It’s Imperial Valley’s second-largest crop to cattle, generating over $269 million in 2022, according to the region’s most recent crop report.

2022 World Alfalfa Congress at the Del Rio Golf Resort in Imperial Valley on Nov. 17, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

But alfalfa can be a sensitive topic in Imperial Valley. Humans don’t eat it. But we consume products from the cattle that do. Some of it is exported to other countries that don’t have many seasons to grow it. Farmers from France, Spain and Italy at the World Alfalfa Congress’ visit to Imperial Valley last year (yes, an Alfalfa Congress, a special-interest group under the University of California-Davis) told me they were impressed Imperial Valley pumps out nine or more harvests of alfalfa per year. In a good year, France can get about four. They have to pay a premium to import the rest.

Alfalfa is so controversial because it requires so much water, especially in an arid region like Imperial Valley. It’s hard to find good data, but the University of Arizona estimated about four to six acre feet per acre of alfalfa each growing season. (An acre foot is about how much two California households use both indoor and outdoor each year.)

Imperial Valley is the single largest user of the drought-stricken Colorado River among seven U.S. states and Mexico. In extreme drought, journalists parachute in and grill Imperial Valley farmers on why they continue to grow grass with precious Colorado River water. Ask farmer Ronnie Leimgruber and he’ll tell you straight: “I grow it because it’s the most profitable crop I can grow on that acre of land.”

Ronnie Leimgruber in Imperial Valley on Oct. 11, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

If the market demanded more lettuce, he’d grow lettuce. If it demanded more broccoli, he’d grow that, he said.

“But people want to eat a cheeseburger. They want to eat beef. They want to eat a Happy Meal,” he said.

Aaron Smith, an agricultural economist at UC-Davis, said a lot of the opposition to alfalfa comes from what people think of using livestock products – meat, cheese and milk – in food.

“From a pure resources perspective, it’s inefficient to grow plants, then feed those to animals and have animals use that energy and then we eat that energy,” Smith said. “It would be more efficient to directly eat plants but the problem is, they don’t taste as good.”

Cows at a farm in Imperial Valley in 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Imperial Valley locals described keeping the farming region alive as a matter of national security. The thinking is: Should catastrophe strike, islanding the United States from importing and exporting, Imperial Valley could grow anything the country needs with its ancient river delta-enriched soils, guaranteed water supply from the Colorado River and year-round desert sun.

There’s a long history of farmers pivoting to whatever crops are in high demand. During WWII when the country needed paint for aircraft. So, Imperial Valley grew flax seed used to make the oil-based product. They grow a kind of beet that makes baking sugar and all varieties of salad ingredients for the winter dinner tables of the country. But alfalfa continues to be a top crop year after year.

A hose drag system on Ronnie Leimgruber’s farm in Imperial Valley on Oct. 11, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A record-smashing wet winter offered brief respite from years of compounding drought exacerbated by human-caused climate change on the Colorado River. Imperial Valley offered to cut back its use by 250,000 acre-feet per year until 2026 (an acre-foot is enough water to cover an acre of land one foot deep).

But the West will most certainly find itself deep in drought again and alfalfa in the hot seat, along with lawns and other criticized water uses in the West.

That’s why people like Leimgruber committed to memory the number of golf courses in each state that use Colorado River water.

So, which would you be willing to give up first: Your tee time, your burger or your lawn? That may be a question the U.S. faces sooner rather than later.

In Other News