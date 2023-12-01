Bar Pink was the first victim, replaced by dark velvet, hipster vinyl and $15 cocktails. Next was the Lafayette, a beloved remnant of old Hollywood that sometimes smelled like the dampness of a museum. But its faded pink parasols and post-war architecture was a haven for locals looking for a summer pool dip or affordable lodgings.

The last straw was Gilly’s, El Cajon Boulevard’s pukiest karaoke dive bar, where you had to work to win over the bartenders who rarely looked anyone but regulars in the eye.

All three fell into investors’ “fat fingers,” writes our Will Huntsberry.

Huntsberry takes you on a journey crossing enemy lines into Bar Pink’s grave – now called Part Time Lover. He bought a drink and brooded:

“Part Time Lover is what happens to the world when investors and their capital descend on the beloved dive bars of this fine city. It is happening all around us. And we react with the apathy of a lush, too deep in his cups to care.”

This is a beef shared by many writers and bar flies who feel like they’re losing their homes to corporate takeover, rebrand and glow-up.

Enforcement Numbers Low in Initial Months of Camping Ban

A city of San Diego worker puts a “No Camping” sign on Commercial Street in the outskirts of downtown on July 31, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Police say they made just two arrests and issued nine citations for violations of the city’s new camping ban in the ordinance’s initial four months. They also reported giving 177 warnings between July 31 and Nov. 25.

The ordinance bars camping in all areas when shelter is available and in certain areas including in parks and near schools even when it’s not.

For now, police Capt. Shawn Takeuchi said, police are prioritizing enforcement in parks and near schools based on community and City Council office input.

“Enforcement of the unsafe camping ordinance is occurring in certain parks and schools in a phased approach,” Takeuchi wrote in an email. “This is to ensure outreach is occurring first prior to enforcement and emergency shelter capacity is not exceeded.”

In a statement to CBS 8, which first reported the enforcement statistics, Mayor’s Office spokeswoman Rachel Laing wrote that the enforcement has been “conducted consistently day in and day out” despite the low initial numbers. Laing also noted that city-backed homeless outreach workers are interacting with homeless San Diegans before the enforcement process begins, contributing to what she described as “the success of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance in clearing unlawful encampments.”

What’s also still happening: Police continue to cite homeless San Diegans for encroachment, which is essentially blocking a sidewalk with a tent. Police data provided after a public-records request showed that officers issued 22 citations and made two arrests for this offense from Nov. 2-14 alone.

Mayor Urges County to Proceed with Conservatorship Expansion

In a letter to County Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, Mayor Todd Gloria argued her proposal that supervisors vote next week to delay implementation of a state bill expanding conservatorship eligibility would cost lives and be “an abdication of the county’s responsibility to provide the critical mental health services to the most vulnerable in our communities.”

What it is: SB 43, which would otherwise take effect Jan. 1, makes people struggling with severe addiction eligible for conservatorships. It’s expected to put more pressure on a treatment system now often unable to deliver immediate voluntary care.

The argument to postpone: Vargas, San Diego’s hospital association and others have argued that absent new treatment options, SB 43 could lead more people to cycle through hospital ERs without getting the care they need. They say more time and preparation are needed.

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.