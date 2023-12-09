This week, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer endorsed Sunbreak Ranch, the plan to move all homeless San Diegans into a camp somewhere out in the desert.

It would be a vast campus of shelters and services.

It is Pedro from Napolean Dynamite: Vote for Sunbreak Ranch and all your wildest dreams will come true.

“The successful implementation of Sunbreak Ranch will save hundreds of thousands of lives, alleviate widespread suffering, unlock unfathomable human potential, and clean up America’s cities for all of us,” wrote George Mullen, who came up with the idea, and basketball legend Bill Walton.

Proponents of the plan have vacillated on its cost and size – it could be anywhere from 500 acres to 2,000. It could cost $275 million. Mullen says it is nothing compared to what we already spend, which implies we must redirect what we already spend to it. He is looking for philanthropy to cover the rest.

The idea has some objectionable aspects. It’s a remote camp where homeless people would be concentrated. They’d be allowed to leave once a day. But I suspect they wouldn’t want to be there in the first place. They congregate in city centers for the same reason cities exist: to be close to opportunities and community. We’re already stretching the limits of legal enforcement. The amount of pain and violence police would have to deliver to force people to go to a camp in the desert is inconceivable.

Like a floating airport or an NFL stadium on top of a working port terminal, Sunbreak Ranch comes from a long tradition of San Diego dreamers trying to solve major problems with imaginative visions. This is the darkest, one, though. Floating airports are fun. Internment camps are not.

As someone who watched Faulconer endorse one of those fantasies — an NFL stadium that could also serve as a convention center — I suspect something similar is happening now: He doesn’t believe it’s real but enough people do that he decided he may as well.

Many of them came along when Walton, exasperated by the homeless crisis in San Diego, endorsed it. Several prominent philanthropists and politicians joined him and momentum really picked up when they identified a spot: East Miramar, on the Marine Corps base.

That’s when Mayor Todd Gloria, who had tried to humor them without starting a conflict, mentioned the idea to the Marine Corps. That led the commanding officer of Miramar to send a letter unambiguously rejecting the idea. Mullen immediately blamed Gloria.

Even so, it was no problem. Mullen declared the Marines could change their mind. Also, the idea was not “site dependent” and many places in Otay Mesa or even farther in the eastern parts of San Diego County were still considerations.

It’s un-debunkable. Sunbreak Ranch cannot be debunked. Anything that doesn’t kill it, makes it stronger.

Unlike the floating airport and the stadium with cargo cranes underneath, Sunbreak Ranch, isn’t just this year’s make-believe rendering that could solve a big problem if we only had vision and courage. This idea could hurt a lot of people and a lot of progress as long as it keeps pulling in the Faulconers and the Waltons of San Diego.

It has become a big black hole that’s beginning to suck up all the energy the homeless crisis has generated. As long as it lives as a supposedly viable alternative to any proposed solution, it will absorb and kill all of them.

Look at Faulconer’s backyard. When our Lisa Halverstadt asked Faulconer about his Sunbreak Ranch endorsement, she also asked him about the proposal to transform H Barracks, the abandoned buildings on nine acres of land adjacent to the airport that will someday be home to a massive sewage treatment pumping facility. Before it becomes that, the mayor wants it to be a campus for services and safe shelter for hundreds of homeless residents.

Sound familiar? Yes! It would be a large, safe place for people to be while they clean up and access services. It’s, frankly, a much less dark and more realistic vision of what Sunbreak Ranch says it wants to do. It has a site. It has funding.

This concept of telling people where they can go and where they can’t sleep is nothing new. With a new ban on camping in city limits and an increase of enforcement, Mayor Gloria has felt tremendous pressure to find places where homeless people can safely be so he can ratchet up enforcement even more in the places he doesn’t think they should be.

Some of that pressure came from Faulconer, who slammed Gloria’s camping ban because it didn’t, at the same time, offer enough shelter spaces for people who would be pushed along by it to go. In explaining his support for Sunbreak Ranch, Faulconer’s spokesperson even pointed to the former mayor’s own moves.

“It does exactly what the City of San Diego did under Mayor Faulconer’s tenure during Covid (at the Convention Center in partnership with the County) where we had all the help needed to tun lives around under one roof,” he wrote.

So, H Barracks may make sense considering Faulconer’s previous support of the Convention Center as an emergency shelter and his insistence that more places need to be opened up.

But, actually, no. Because it’s within walking distance of Liberty Station and Point Loma, H Barracks has provoked a cry from Faulconer’s Point Loma neighbors. The concern is that if homeless people are gathered near the airport, they will spill out into Liberty Station and further into the peninsula.

I live in Ocean Beach and I have a hard time understanding this concern. Every day my kids and I walk past unsheltered people. They camp. They carry their things. I greatly sympathize with the concerns my neighbors have about Robb Field’s unofficial residents. If you’re going to force them to leave, it seems like H Barracks is a great first stop.

H Barracks took a barrage of heat from Point Loma residents at a recent hearing about it in front of the Peninsula Community Planning Board. And the Sunbreak Ranch proponents were there to fan the flames. H Barracks got a “no.” Sunbreak Ranch got a unanimous endorsement.

Faulconer is running for county supervisor in a tough battle. And if he can’t win his neighbors, he can’t win.

H Barracks is conceivable. Sunbreak Ranch is make believe. It’s attractive, though. Like a stadium with cargo cranes underneath, you get two things you want: You don’t have to see homeless people anymore and you can feel good about them being taken care of.

For that reason, it will continue to gain traction, especially if Faulconer and people like him give it more support. He didn’t just endorse a step or a new shelter or a safe camping site. An endorsement of Sunbreak Ranch means opposition to everything else. It’s not a part of a wider array of solutions, it’s the solution. It lives only as a foil to everything else. It lives only to kill any other effort.

When Faulconer endorsed, in 2016, the plan to raise hotel room taxes to build a stadium downtown that would serve also as a convention center, he knew it was doomed. He knew it wasn’t real. He thought he had to endorse it for political reasons – to show the Chargers he was serious about keeping them.

Now, he’s endorsing another concept he knows isn’t real. There’s no site. There’s no money. Unlike the stadium meant to placate a petulant billionaire NFL owner, this is meant to placate a community traumatized by the homelessness crisis. The Convadium was harmless.

Sunbreak Ranch, however, may take down dozens of actual solutions that could help homeless residents before it burns out.

If you have any feedback or ideas for the Politics Report, send them to scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org.